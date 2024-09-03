Lahore Sessions Court reserves judgment on Orya Maqbool Jan's bail request

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Sessions Court has reserved its judgment on the bail application of renowned analyst and columnist Orya Maqbool Jan, who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a cybercrime case.

During the hearing, Orya Maqbool Jan's lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, argued that the FIA's case was based merely on assumptions.

He contended that the FIA lacked evidence and had no proof on record. He further argued that there was nothing that was required to be recovered from Orya Maqbool Jan.

The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to Orya Maqbool Jan. On the other hand, the FIA opposed the bail application.

The court has reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both parties.