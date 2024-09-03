Federal govt bans unauthorised social media use for govt employees

The memorandum mandates adherence to Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1964

Govt employees are barred from expressing opinions or making statements on social media without permission

Institutions are required to monitor and remove objectionable content from their social media platforms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has imposed a ban on the use of social media by government employees without prior permission.

The Establishment Division has issued an office memorandum detailing the new regulations.

According to the office memorandum, government employees are prohibited from using any media platform without authorisation to prevent the disclosure of official information and documents.

The memorandum mandates adherence to the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1964, stating that employees cannot use any social media application without approval.

Additionally, they are barred from expressing opinions or making statements on social media without permission.

Violations of these instructions would lead to strict disciplinary action.

The memorandum specifies that public employees must not share official documents or information with unauthorised individuals.

They are also prohibited from making statements or presenting facts that could damage the government's reputation or affect the country's sovereignty and dignity.

Employees are restricted from making comments that could impact international relations.

The memorandum notes that the public employees have frequently engaged in debates on social media, but the intent of these guidelines is not to restrict positive use of social media.

Instead, the institutions are required to monitor and remove objectionable content from their social media platforms.

All service groups and government employees are required to comply with these new directives.