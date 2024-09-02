PDMA issues flood alert for upper parts of Punjab

Flood alert issued for Sept 3 and 4 due to torrential rains

Mon, 02 Sep 2024 18:09:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued flood alert for September 3 and 4 due to torrential rains in upper parts of Punjab.

The PDMA has warned of high water level in Jhelum while a flood alert has also been issued for Sindh river.

According to the alert, the urban flooding is also being feared for the streams and canals of river Ravi and Chenab on Sept 3.

The PDMA issued alert to the commissioners of Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Multan.

Meanwhile, the flood alert was also issued to the deputy commissioners of Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Rajanpur, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh and other districts.

The PDMA Director General Irfan Kathiya has directed the concerned administration to remain on their toes to deal with the situation.

“The people should contact the helpline 1129 in case of any emergency,” said the PDMA DG.

He said that the basic facilities should be ensured in flood relief camps established in the vulnerable areas.