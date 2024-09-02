ATC adjourns May 9, Jinnah House, Askari Tower arson cases

Proceedings for Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases adjourned until September 12

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A special anti-terrorism court held a hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail regarding the jail trial for the May 9 cases, including the Jinnah House and Askari Tower arson cases.

The court adjourned the proceedings for the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases until Sept 12.

The judge also scheduled the indictment proceedings for the case involving vandalism and arson in the Mughalpura area for tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the court, charges will be filed against Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, and others in the Mughalpura vandalism case.

The special Anti-Terrorism Court Judge, Khalid Arshad, conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

During the hearing, the judge mentioned that he would be making informal remarks.