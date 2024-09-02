Sher Afzal Marwat vows Sept 8th rally will proceed

Whenever Imran Khan would give a call for a protest, the leadership would be on the streets: Marwat

Mon, 02 Sep 2024 10:30:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has stated that the rally scheduled for September 8th would take place regardless of circumstances.

Speaking on Dunya News' program "Tonight with Samar Abbas," Marwat affirmed that he would return to Islamabad to prepare for the rally.

Marwat criticised delays and said that the PTI founder had stressed the importance of making the rally a success.

He mentioned that the PTI founder's cause was harmed by repeated postponements and that the rally had been canceled without valid reasons.

Marwat told that following Barrister Gohar's statement regarding his inclusion in PTI, Marwat was re-added to a WhatsApp group.

Marwat said that it was necessary to follow the PTI founder's orders.

According to Marwat, a movement for the release of the PTI founder and the return of the mandate has been decided which would soon commence.

“This movement will be for the Pakistani people, aiming to eliminate fear and intimidation. It will start in Punjab and will include marches and protests” Marwat reiterated.

Marwat asserted that whenever Imran Khan would give a call for a protest, the leadership would be on the streets, undeterred by threats.

Regarding efforts to secure the PTI founder's release, Marwat insisted that political prisoners were usually freed by mass mobilisation, not by military tribunals. He criticised the idea of presenting the PTI founder before a military court.

Marwat also addressed internal conflicts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling them highly regrettable. He advised against escalating these conflicts further.

On Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Marwat warned that if Rehman were to join the government, it would come with political costs.