Two policemen injured in terrorist attack at Mianwali check post

A contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and started search operation

Mon, 02 Sep 2024 16:27:14 PKT

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – Two policemen suffered injuries when terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij attacked Qabool Khan check post in Isakhel area of Mianwali late on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, at least 14 Khawarij terrorists attacked the police check post with rocket launchers and hand grenades as a result of which two police official suffered injuries.

Police personnel present at the check post gave a befitting reply to the terrorist attack and after an exchange of fire, the terrorists escaped the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and started search operation. Mianwali DPO Akhtar Farooq and the Isakhel DSP reached the check post to monitor the situation.



