Raoof Hassan says PTI's doors are open for dialogue with establishment

Pakistan Pakistan Raoof Hassan says PTI's doors are open for dialogue with establishment

He hoped that the deadlock between PTI and the establishment would soon be resolved.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 04:36:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) information secretary Raoof Hassan on Sunday said that PTI’s doors are open for dialogue with establishment. He hoped that the deadlock between PTI and the establishment would soon be resolved.

Raoof Hassan stated this in an interview with Voice of America (VOA). He was of the view that in the interest of the state, it is imperative that PTI and the establishment engage in dialogue. However, he reiterated that PTI does not wish to involve” the establishment in politics.

Raoof Hassan said that the path forward lies in dialogue between PTI and establishment alleging that the government holds no power. He said that the talks would be held within the ambit of the Constitution. Instability will end, once all institutions start working within the limits of the Constitution, he said.

On a question regarding talks with other political parties, Raoof Hassan said that individual-level contacts might help, adding that PTI founder has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai to speak to political parties.

Raoof Hassan was of the view that if engagement with political parties can yield positive results, then Mehmood Khan Achakzai should initiate talk with political parties.

