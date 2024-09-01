UK newspaper lambasts Imran Khan's decision to contest for Oxford chancellor

Pakistan Pakistan UK newspaper lambasts Imran Khan's decision to contest for Oxford chancellor

The Guardian notes several instances where Khan failed to 'take stand'

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 17:01:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Guardian, a reputed English newspaper, has found fault with the decision of PTI founder Imran Khan to contest for the Oxford University Chancellor’s post.

Catherine Bennett, a regular columnist for the paper, voiced her opinion and said Khan had called Osama bin Laden a “martyr” in the past while mentioning he also refused to call him a terrorist.

Not only that, the columnist noted that Khan had congratulated the Taliban for “breaking the shackles of slavery”.

The paper also added that the PTI founder has excused the Taliban’s ban on women’s education. Not to mention Khan’s stated belief on rape, that women should remove “temptation”, because “not everyone has willpower”.

It was also added that Imran Khan was behind bars and if elected as chancellor for 10 years, he would have to make himself available for many occasions involving ceremonial robes, performance and speeches.

“The chancellor must be readily accessible and available throughout the year.”

The columnist added satirically, “I suppose attendant dons couldn’t hold aloft a photograph of Khan, or a symbolic cricket bat.”