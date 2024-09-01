Shakeel Khan demands judicial inquiry into corruption allegations

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former provincial minister Shakeel Khan has called for a judicial inquiry into the corruption allegations leveled against him.

In a statement, Shakeel Khan criticised the Good Governance committee, labeling it as a "Bad Governance Committee".



He demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations and expressed his readiness to cooperate with any investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shakeel Khan also announced that he would remain silent until the public rally on September 8, after which he plans to present his stance to the public.

He mentioned that former President Arif Alvi has assured him of arranging a meeting with Imran Khan soon, where he would present all relevant details to the PTI founder.