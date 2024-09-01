New rain spell expected to arrive tomorrow across the country

The new spell of rain is expected to begin tomorrow across the country.

Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 11:23:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has forecasted the arrival of a new weather system bringing rain to the country starting tomorrow.

According to weather experts, Lahore would experience hot and humid conditions today with no expectation of rain.

The Meteorological Department reported that Lahore's temperature today would range from a minimum of 27°C to a maximum of 36°C today, with humidity levels reaching up to 72%.