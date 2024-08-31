PDMA reports 88 dead, 129 injured in monsoon rains across KP

Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 13:43:03 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a report detailing the impact of monsoon rains across the province from July 1 to date.

According to the PDMA report, the heavy rains have resulted in 88 fatalities, including 43 children, 19 women, and 26 men.

Additionally, 129 people have been injured, comprising 61 children, 29 women, and 39 men.

The report also indicated that the rains have completely destroyed 260 homes and partially damaged 698 houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, 7 schools and 85 other properties have suffered damage. A total of 147 livestock have also been killed in various incidents.