Mainly hot and dry weather likely in Lahore today

Pakistan Pakistan Mainly hot and dry weather likely in Lahore today

There is no forecast of rain today

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 11:10:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - It has been forecast that Lahore weather will remain hot and dry today.

The Met Office forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 26 in the provincial capital, Lahore.

The humidity in the air has been recorded 78 percent. The speed of air has been recorded 11 kilometer per hour.

The Met office informed that there are no chances of rain in Lahore today.

However, in the last three days, Lahore received heavy rain with cool breeze which turned the weather pleasant.

