Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism from country: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism from country: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said armed forces are bravely fighting war on terror and achieving tremendous success

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 03:57:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that security forces are fully capable to wipe out terrorists and terrorism from the country.

Anti-Pakistan forces are trying to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan armed forces are bravely fighting war on terror and achieving tremendous success and added we pay tribute to armed forces for achieving great success against terrorism.

In reply to a question about issues of Baloch people, he said, we will talk to all those people who want to get their due rights in the province. "We will address all genuine grievances of the Baloch people," he said.

To a question, he said, severe punishment would be given to those found involved in the recent killing incidents in Balochistan.

