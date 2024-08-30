Cyclone can intensify into storm within hours, says Met Office
'Pakistan experiences 60pc more rainfall than usual in August 2024'
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan says cyclone has formed in Arabian Sea,170 kilometres east of Karachi, and could intensify into storm in six hours or so.
At a press conference on Friday, he revealed that Pakistan had experienced 60 per cent more rainfall than usual in August while overall rainfall was 137 per cent above normal.
Sindh witnessed a 318 per cent increase, Gilgit-Baltistan 158 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25 per cent and Punjab 11.1 per cent.
"Cyclone has formed in the Arabian Sea, about 170km east of Karachi and could intensify into a storm within six hours, affecting parts of Balochistan," he said.
The fishermen have been advised to avoid sea expeditions until Sept 1 due to cyclone’s impact.