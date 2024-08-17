Heavy rain causes disruption across Pakistan; casualties reported

The MCL, WASA, and LWMC have been put on high alert.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Torrential rain across Lahore and other cities has led to widespread flooding and power outages.

In Lahore, areas such as Gulberg, Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, and surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall, with Pani Wala Talab recorded the highest at 32 millimeters.

Power outages have affected several areas due to multiple feeders tripping, causing difficulties for residents.

The cities in Punjab including Gujranwala, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sangla Hill, and Nankana Sahib also saw heavy rain, with flooding reported in Faisalabad, Mureedke, Ahmadpur East, and Ooch Sharif.

In Faisalabad, the collapse of a room's ceiling resulted in the deaths of three laborers, with one injured.

The injured laborer was transported to Allied Hospital for treatment, and the deceased were handed over to the local police.

Monsoon rains continue across several districts in Balochistan, with heavy showers in Khuzdar, Loralai, Sibi, Zhob, and Muslim Bagh.

Light to moderate rain was ongoing in Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, and Jaffarabad.

The PDMA has advised that the current spell of rain could last 2 to 3 more days and has urged relevant agencies to remain on alert.

