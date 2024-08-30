Pakistan to host SCO meeting come what may, avers Mohsin Naqvi

Says state will fight tooth and nail against militants out to sabotage mega event

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday whoever took weapons against the state would be dealt with an iron hand.

During his address in the Senate, Naqvi told the House that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the security matters of Balochistan with all stakeholders. He said hefty funds were announced for all divisions of the province by the premier during his recent visit to Quetta.

He said that state would embrace those who accepted the constitution of Pakistan, warning that any nefarious designs by anti-Pakistan elements would be foiled by the state.

He described the attack in Balochistan as a pre-planned move aimed at sabotaging the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. He reiterated that Pakistan would host the SCO conference at any cost.

“The Apex Committee reviews the decisions of the National Action Plan (NAP). Parliament is and will always remain supreme. We are not carrying out any operation. The biggest issue plaguing Balochistan is unavailability of officers. The federal officers are being transferred to Balochistan,” he maintained.



