Monsoon downpour brings routine life to a halt in several areas

Cyclone alert was issued in coastal belt of Sindh due to deep depression

KARACHI/LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rains continued to lash across the country, inundating several low-lying areas and causing closure of educational institutes including schools.

SINDH

Meanwhile, cyclone near Sindh’s coastal line triggered intermittent rains in Karachi and areas of Sindh.

Knee-deep water accumulated on several roads of Karachi. A maximum 127.6 millimeter rain was recorded in Surjani Town while 46, 45.2 and 42 millimeter rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad and Kemari.

Cyclone alert was issued due to deep depression caused as low air pressure was reported just 200km away from the metropolis.

The deep depression which is off the Rann of Kutch in India's Gujarat, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday, India's weather office said, adding that it would move north-west over the Arabian Sea in the next two days.

The authorities asked fishermen and sailors not to venture out to sea, and warned that the storm is likely to result in flooding in cities as well as flash floods in hilly areas in coming days.

An emergency was imposed in Thatta whereas schools were closed Hyderabad due to rain forecast.

On the other hand, at least six people lost their lives and 25 were injure in Jamshoro during last 24 hours in rain-related incidents.

PUNJAB

Various areas of Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Multan, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan and Islamabad received heavy rains.

Besides, low-lying areas in Khanpur and Deena were inundated whereas railway line was washed away in Pind Daadan Khan.

LANDSLIDING

On the other hand, road linking Muzaffarad, AJK to Rawapindi was closed due to landsliding.

Besides, districts of Balochistan including Loralai, Dera Allah Yar and Jaffarabad were declared dangerous due to flood forecast.

