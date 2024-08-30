12 members of a family buried alive in landslide in Upper Dir amid monsoon ravages

Pakistan Pakistan 12 members of a family buried alive in landslide in Upper Dir amid monsoon ravages

All the bodies have been recovered from under the debris and shifted to hospital

Pakistan is in the grip of seasonal monsoon spell with heavy rains and floods in Sindh and Balochistan

Rain breaks 48-year-old record in Multan where 172-millimeter downpour has been recorded

Educational institutions in Karachi remained closed on Friday as downpour left many parts of the city under knee-deep water

DIR BALA (Dunya News) – At least 12 members of a family including nine children and two women were killed when a house was destroyed in landslide due to heavy rain here after Thursday midnight.

Rescue officials reported on Friday that the incident happened in Patrak area of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the family was asleep in the house.

The police and rescue teams reached the place and carried out an operation. All the bodies have been recovered from under the debris and shifted to hospital.

The local administration said the rescuers faced difficulties due to rain and darkness.

Pakistan has been in the grip of seasonal monsoon spell and there have been heavy rains and floods in Sindh and Balochistan.

The Pakistan Met Office has forecast more heavyfalls in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours (Friday-Saturday).

COUNTRYWIDE MONSOON SPELL

Heavy monsoon rains lashed several parts of the country, leaving many low-lying areas inundated.

In Lahore, moderate to heavy showers on Thursday and Friday made the weather pleasant. The residents of Abbot Road, Shimla Pahari, Qartaba Chowk, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town, Township, Thokar Niaz Baig, Johar Town and Canal Road breathed fresh.

In twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi, downpour caused water level to rise in Nullah Lai. The spillways of Rawal Dam were opened as rain continued in the city.

Rain broke the 48-year-old record in the city of saints (Multan) where 172-millimeter rain was recorded, which was higher than earlier record of 134.6 millimeter in 1976.

Karachi and several parts of Sindh continue to be drenched in rain. Areas of Old City Tower, M.A Jinnah Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Safoora, North Karachi and Nazimabad received moderate to heavy rains in the last few days.

Educational institutions in Karachi remained closed on Friday as downpour left many parts of the city under knee-deep water.

Besides, low-lying districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Badin, Jamshoro, Mitiari, Badin, Golarchi and Thatta, were submerged due to downpours. Several mud-houses were washed away in Thatta whereas Nawabshah and Sanghar also received intermittent rains.