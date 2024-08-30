12 members of a family buried alive in landslide in Dir Bala

All the bodies have been recovered from under the debris and shifted to hospital

DIR BALA (Dunya News) – At least 12 members of a family, including nine children and two women, were killed when a house was destroyed in landslide due to heavy rain here after midnight.

Rescue officials reported on Friday that the incident happened in Patrak area of Dir Bala in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when the family was sleeping in the house.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and carried out an operation. All the bodies have been recovered from under the debris and shifted to hospital.

The local administration said the rescuers faced difficulties due to rain and darkness.

Pakistan has been in the grip of seasonal monsoon spell and there have been heavy rains and floods in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The Pakistan Met Office has forecast more Heavyfalls in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.