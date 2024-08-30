Educational institutions in Karachi, Hyderabad districts will remain closed today

Sindh govt has announced the closure of educational institutions in different districts of province.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - All private and government educational institutions in Karachi and Hyderabad district will remain closed today (Friday), as heavy monsoon rains continue to lash parts of Sindh.

A notification issued by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi read that the decision to close schools was taken in the light of the advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad has also issued a notification in response to the prevailing weather conditions. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the holiday is necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has already announced the closure of schools and other educational institutions in different districts of province.

