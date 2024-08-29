President approves Islamabad Local Government Amendment Bill 2024

Pakistan Pakistan President approves Islamabad Local Government Amendment Bill 2024

In addition to Chairman and Vice Chairman, 15 more representatives will be elected, amended bill

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 23:56:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday endorsed the Islamabad Local Government Amendment Bill 2024.

According to the amendment to the law, the number of elected representatives at the union council level in Islamabad has been increased.

With the new amendment, in addition to the Chairman and Vice Chairman, 15 more representatives will be elected.

Nine members of the union council will also be elected under the new amendment. One farmer or laborer, one minority representative, and one youth voice will be elected at the union council level, along with three women representatives.

According to the bill, candidates for general seats will be elected directly through a secret ballot. After the completion of the electoral process, the UC Secretary will call a meeting, during which the Chairman and Vice Chairman will be elected.

It is to be recalled that the Local Government Act was amended by the parliament and the summary was sent to the president for the final nod.

The Islamabad Local Government Act 2024 became law as it received the president's approval.

The Election Commission will redefine local government constituencies in Islamabad. Under the new Act, each union council in Islamabad will consist of 9 general wards.

The amendment specifies that in direct elections, voters will only cast their votes for candidates in the 9 general wards. These wards will elect representatives for women, youth, minorities, labourers, and farmers.

Also, the amendment states that in the final stage, the members of the Union Council will elect the Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Under the new arrangement, many fear that this time too local bodies elections may not be held shortly.

Wednesday was the last day to submit nomination papers for the local body elections in Islamabad. Previously, these elections were postponed due to modifications made to the Act in 2022.

It is to be recalled that the National Assembly (NA) passed Islamabad Local Government Amendment 2024 on Monday.

Introduced by Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Bill revises the Islamabad Local Government Election Act to expand the Union Council (UC) representatives: nine general members, one farmer or labourer, one minority representative, one youth representative, and three women.