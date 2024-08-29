Punjab govt to grant special allowance to policemen deployed in Katcha
Pakistan
The Punjab Finance Department will revise the proposal for final approval in this regard.
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to grant a special allowance to the policemen appointed in the Katcha area.
IG Punjab Usman Anwar submitted a summary seeking a Hard Area Allowance for 1,357 personals in Rahim Yar khan and Rajanpur.
The allowance is intended for inspectors, sub-inspectors assistant sub-inspectors and constables working here. The initiative is likely to cost Rs330 million.