BLA involved in missing persons' propaganda to defame state institutions

Balochistan recently saw increase in violence, including targeted killings

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An attempt by terrorist organisation Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) to malign state institutions has been exposed as terrorists are involved in missing persons' controversy.

Tayyab Baloch alias Ilyas Lala, son of Maula Bakhsh, a resident of Noshki, allegedly went missing and an FIR was registered in April 2024. He has been found involved in the recent suicide attack on an FC camp in Bela.



The BLA has been involved in politics of missing persons, achieving nefarious interests.



Earlier, a resident of Turbat, Karim Jan, was reported missing on May 25, 2022 and he was neutralised in the Gwadar attack for his involvement in terrorist activities.



Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Raza Ahmed, was among the missing persons. Actually, he was killed in security forces' operation.

Elements involved in the politics of missing persons on the agenda of foreign anti-state elements are creating anarchy and lawlessness. The future of Baloch nationals and youth is at stake due to terrorists organisations' active involvement in Balochistan.

Anti-state elements will not be allowed to sabotage law and order and the elements involved in politicisation of missing persons have been exposed.



Balochistan recently saw an increase in violence, including targeted killings and militant attacks.