KP government to establish May 9 inquiry commission

Pakistan Pakistan KP government to establish May 9 inquiry commission

Provincial government has chosen not to request a judicial inquiry anymore

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 16:02:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up an inquiry commission to investigate the events of May 9.

Sources indicated that the provincial government had chosen not to request a judicial inquiry from the high court anymore.

Instead, it has opted to establish its own inquiry commission.



This decision would be finalised on approval from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Provincial Law Minister Advocate Aftab Alam stated that it was not essential to involve judges for the investigation of the May 9 events.

He noted that although they initially preferred a judicial inquiry due to full confidence in the judiciary, they would proceed with setting up the commission themselves if the judiciary declined to probe the matter.