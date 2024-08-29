LHC grants protective bail to Aliya Hamza in cyber terrorism case

Pakistan Pakistan LHC grants protective bail to Aliya Hamza in cyber terrorism case

The court approved the 10-day protective bail for Aliya Hamza.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 10:52:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted a 10-day protective bail to PTI leader Aliya Hamza in a cyber-terrorism case.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC heard the petition for details of the cases registered against Aliya Hamza. The PTI leader appeared in court with her father-in-law Jameel Malik, and lawyer Ishtiaq A. Khan.

The court approved the 10-day protective bail for Aliya Hamza and instructed investigative agencies to remain within the legal framework for further actions.

The federal government’s lawyer informed the court that a cyber-terrorism case had been registered against Aliya Hamza with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court inquired whether Aliya Hamza had obtained interim bail in the case. Aliya Hamza’s lawyer responded that there had been no prior information regarding the cyber-terrorism case.

The petition filed by Aliya Hamza’s husband argued that details of the cases registered against her in Punjab were not being provided, requesting the court to order the release of these details.