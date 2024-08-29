Govt disrupted internet in prejudice against Imran Khan: Barrister Saif

Slams the IT minister for linking internet slowdown with excessive use of VPN

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor barrister Saif blamed the government for continuous disruption in internet services as part of their unabated prejudice

against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Saif stated that the IT industry was incurring losses worth billions of rupees due to slowing of internet across the country, adding that demands for restoration of smooth services were falling on deaf ears of the government as the statements given by the federal ministers lack any coherence and were full of differences.

He said one minister said that firewall was being installed while other denied it and said disruption was taking place due to faulty submarine cables.

He slammed the IT minister for linking internet slowdown with excessive use of VPN, adding that if internet services were normal then people won’t switch to the VPN.

