Rain brings relief from heat and humidity in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Rainfall in Lahore has brought a welcome reduction in both heat and humidity.

The showers have improved weather conditions in various areas including Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Nishter Town, Chouburji, and Islam Pura.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the rain would continue intermittently across Lahore until August 31.

Today's temperature in Lahore is expected to range between a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 28°C.

The humidity level was recorded 88% and wind speeds at 14 km/h.

Weather forecasters predicted that the sky would remain overcast throughout the day, with intermittent rain showers to continue.