PM Shehbaz to chair apex committee meeting to review Balochistan situation in Quetta today

The security situation in Balochistan will be reviewed in the apex committee meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Quetta today (Thursday) where he will preside over the apex committee meeting.

According to sources, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, heads of intelligence agencies, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers and other high ranking officials will attend the meeting.

Sources informed that the security situation in Balochistan will be reviewed in the meeting while important decisions will be taken to maintain peace and law and order situation in the province.

On the other hand, the prime minister will also hold separate meetings with Balochistan ﻿governor and chief minister, members of provincial cabinet beside provincial assembly members during his stay in Quetta.

It may be recalled that at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan earlier this week when separatist militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways and security forces launched retaliatory operations.

The assaults were the most widespread in years by ethnic militants fighting a decades-long insurgency to win secession of the resource-rich southwestern province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

Security forces claimed on Monday to have killed 21 terrorists in a clearance operation after multiple terrorism activities that claimed lives of numerous civilians in Balochistan.