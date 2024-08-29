PM Shehbaz to chair apex committee meeting in Quetta today

The security situation in Balochistan will be reviewed in the apex committee meeting.

Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 05:17:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Quetta today (Thursday) where he will preside over the apex committee meeting, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, heads of intelligence agencies, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers and other high ranking officials.

Sources informed that the security situation in Balochistan will be reviewed in the meeting while important decisions will be taken to maintain peace and law and order situation in the province.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan, members of provincial cabinet, members of provincial assembly during his stay in Balochistan.

