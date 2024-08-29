PM Shehbaz lands at Quetta to chair apex committee meeting

Top state functionaries will participate in the meeting to discuss situation

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed at Quetta on Thursday on a day long visit.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, and Mohsin Naqvi are accompanying the prime minister.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Minister for Communication and Works Abdul Rehman Khetran, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police, and other senior government officials received the prime minster at the airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will preside over a high-level meeting on overall law and order in the province.

According to sources, important decisions would be taken to maintain law and order in the province during the meeting.

It is alos learnt that the prime minister will also hold meetings with the Balochistan ﻿governor and chief minister, members of provincial cabinet besides provincial assembly members during his stay in Quetta.

It may be recalled that 73 people were killed in Balochistan earlier this week when militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways. Security forces launched retaliatory operations.

The assaults were the most widespread in years by ethnic militants fighting a decades-long insurgency to win secession of the resource-rich southwestern province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

Security forces claimed on Monday to have killed 21 terrorists in a clearance operation after multiple terrorism activities that claimed lives of numerous civilians in Balochistan.