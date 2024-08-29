PM pledges to eradicate terrorism in Balochistan through collective efforts

Top state functionaries will participate in the meeting to discuss situation

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says terrorism in Balochistan will be completely eradicated through collective efforts.

He expressed these views while addressing the provincial apex committee meeting in Quetta on Thursday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a tragic incident occurred in Balochistan on Aug 26.

He added that Balochistan is a beautiful province of Pakistan, and with individual strength and firm determination, terrorism in Balochistan will be eliminated.

“All obstacles to the development and prosperity of Balochistan will be removed. Foreign elements and terrorists have jointly planned terrorism in Balochistan. Unfortunately, terrorism has resurfaced after 2018, which will be crushed with full force,” said the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that under the leadership of the army chief, terrorism would be eradicated, and Pakistan would regain its position.

The prime minister also said that the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army in these incidents would not be in vain.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed at Quetta on a day long visit.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, and Mohsin Naqvi are accompanying the prime minister.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Minister for Communication and Works Abdul Rehman Khetran, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police, and other senior government officials received the prime minster at the airport.

It is also learnt that the prime minister will also hold meetings with the Balochistan governor and chief minister, members of provincial cabinet during his stay in Quetta.

It may be recalled that 73 people were killed in Balochistan earlier this week when militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways. Security forces launched retaliatory operations.

The assaults were the most widespread in years by ethnic militants fighting a decades-long insurgency to win secession of the resource-rich southwestern province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

Security forces claimed on Monday to have killed 21 terrorists in a clearance operation after multiple terrorism activities that claimed lives of numerous civilians in Balochistan.