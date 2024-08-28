Senate seats were not on agenda with PTI, says JUI-F spokesperson

Pakistan Pakistan Senate seats were not on agenda with PTI, says JUI-F spokesperson

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi needs to stop making irresponsible remarks, advises Aslam Ghori

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 19:44:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) F spokesperson Aslam Ghori said that Senate seats were not on the agenda with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ghori clarified that the issue of Senate seats never came up during meetings with PTI's negotiating teams. He blamed attempts to create divisions between the parties with baseless table stories and said that yesterday's sub-committee meeting focused on daily parliamentary matters. He said that discussions between JUI-F and PTI were issue-specific.

Ghori further added that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi needs to stop making irresponsible remarks and learn proper etiquette for discussions. He said that the governor should take guidance from the President in this regard.

Also read: JUI-F, PTI to join hands in parliament



It is to be recalled that the PTI had earlier constituted a five-member committee for holding talks with the JUI-F.

According to the sources, committee led by PTI chief Barrister Gohar and comprising spokesperson Raoof Hassan, Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser.