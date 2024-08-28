ECP issues notices to political parties for not granting 5pc tickets to women

Notices issued under Section 207 of the Election Act

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to the heads of political parties for not issuing five percent tickets to the women candidates in the general elections 2024.

The ECP issued notices to 12 parties including the Awami National Party (ANP), the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the Tehreek-e-Labbayik Pakistan (TLP) and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The notices were issued under Section 207 of the Election Act.

The ECP will conduct the hearing on Sept 4.