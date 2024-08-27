JUI-F, PTI to join hands in parliament

Both parties decide to have unanimous stand on legislation in Senate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday held a joint meeting for cooperation on the parliamentary forum.

Committees of both the parties decided to join hands in the parliament on public issues and legislation.

It was also decided to take a unanimous stand on the legislation in the Senate meeting.

Sources said that Barrister Gohar, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Kamran Murtaza, and Ghafoor Haidari participated in the meeting.