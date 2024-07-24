Senate committee agrees to increase in number of SC judges

Pakistan Pakistan Senate committee agrees to increase in number of SC judges

Federal Law Minister said 24 judges may be required in court

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 17:47:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice agreed to raise the number of Supreme Court judges.

The committee, however, asked for details of cases pending in the higher judiciary.

The chairman of the committee said that the number of judges of the Supreme Court will be decided upon analysing the details submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The law minister said that the registrar's office would furnish the details of the cases.

Committee Chairman Farooq H Naik said that the load of cases in the top court increased but the judges remained the same (17).

More to read: JCP approves two former judges in ad hoc capacity for SC



Anusha Rehman said that the bill has been pending since January 2023. The only need is to decide how many judges should be there in the top court. The Federal Law Minister said that 24 judges may be required in the apex court.

The federal law minister further said that the judge of one court deals with hundreds of cases, but the judge of another court deals with a few cases.

He further said that the Bar Councils have suggested that the hearing under Article 184-3 cases should be done by the senior 5 judges only.

The committee postponed the bill until the next session.