ECP reserves verdict in election expenses case

The hearing was conducted by a four-member bench headed by ECP member Nisar Durani

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the case related to the expenditures incurred on the general elections held on Feb 8.

The hearing was conducted by a four-member bench headed by ECP member Nisar Durani.

According to ECP officials, ANP, Move on Pakistan, People’s Muslim League Pakistan, Pakistani Awami Raj, Awami Jamhoori Party Pakistan, Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan and Pakistan People’s League didn’t submit the details of expenditures incurred on general elections.

ECP said that ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah was contacted several times but the party failed to submit the details.

The Move on Pakistan party didn’t attend the phone calls, said the ECP officials.

People’s Muslim League said that the party didn’t run the election campaign and therefore no expense was used in this regard.

“The political parties gave advertisement seeking applications for party tickets. The ECP gave election symbol to 149 parties,” said the officials.

As many as seven political parties didn’t submit the details of expenditures yet.

“The election symbol of these parties should be taken back,” said the ECP.

Later, the ECP reserved its verdict in the case.