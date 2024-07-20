JCP approves two former judges in ad hoc capacity for SC

PTI has announced to move Supreme Judicial Council against the decision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday approved the appointment of two retired judges in ad hoc capacity ostensibly to help clear the backlog of cases piling up in the apex court.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday presided over the meeting which approved the appointment of Justices Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Sardar Tariq Masood as ad hoc members of the apex court for a one-year period.

Justice Masood’s name was approved with a majority vote of 8-1. Justice Munib Akhtar, a member of the commission, opposed his appointment on technical grounds.

The choice of Justice Miankhel was opposed by senior puisne judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Justice Akhtar said these retired judges were senior judges of the top judiciary and it seemed inappropriate that they sit alongside junior judges in a junior position on the bench.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had recommended Mushir Alam, Maqbool Baqar, Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Sardar Tariq Masood for slots of ad hoc judges.

However, retired Justices Mushir Alam, Maqbool Baqar and Mazhar Alam Miankhel declined the offer.

On the other hand, Tariq Masood agreed to be part of the Supreme Court as an ad hoc judge.

Later, Justice Miankhel also accepted the offer after initial reluctance.

According to sources, the appointment of an ad hoc judge aims to reduce the burden of pending cases in the apex court. A retired judge can be appointed as an ad hoc judge for three years.

PTI CHALLENGES MOVE

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) has announced that it will move the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to challenge the appointment of ad hoc judges in the apex court - a move which the party describes as "tantamount to denouncing the freedom of judiciary".

GOVT DEFENDS DECISION

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, on the other hand, supported the appointment of ad hoc judges, saying the constitution allows it and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, not the chief justice, appoints them.

