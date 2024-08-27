Cabinet approves Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

Cabinet also approved Rs 2 billion for FC Balochistan to secure Reko Diq project

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 17:43:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs20 billion for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to tackle recent terrorist incidents.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet discussed a six-point agenda that covered the country’s economic and political situation as well. Cabinet also approved Rs 1.95 billion for FC Balochistan to secure the Reko Diq project.

Additionally, the cabinet reduced its expenses and approved recommendations from the Right Sizing Committee to cut costs further.

The decisions made in recent ECC meeting were also approved.

Lastly, the cabinet was updated on the transfer of PWD staff, PSDP projects, and a review of an agenda item related to the Convention on the Recovery of Maintenance Abroad.