Current spell of torrential rain in southern, central parts of country to continue this week: PMD

The deep depression currently located over Gujrat (India) was likely to reach Pakistan in next 24 hr

ISLAMABAD (APP) — Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast that the current spell of torrential rains will continue in southern and central parts of the country during the week.



The deep depression currently located over North of Gujrat (India) was likely to reach adjoining areas of Pakistan (Eastern Sindh) during next 24 hours.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in the country especially in southern parts. A westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts of the country from August 29 onwards, the PMD said.



Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls or isolated very heavyfalls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Nausheroferoze from August 27-31.

In Balochistan, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Quetta, Ziarat, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Mastung, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara from August 27-31.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, pluvial flood/inundation may occur in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and south/central Punjab.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella from August 27-31. The PMD also indicated strong possibility of “Glacier Lake Outburst Flood” in vulnerable locations of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Nowshera and Peshawar on August 27, 29, 30 and 31.

Heavy rains may trigger Landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, hilly areas of Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Waziristan from August 27-31. Coastal flooding may occur along Sindh-Makran coast during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards and solar panels and may cause disruptions in the roads etc during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while the travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan are advised not to venture into the open sea from August 27-31. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.