PM resolves to tighten the noose around enemies of Pakistan

Says nation to work hand in glove with armed forces in fight against terrorism

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 13:11:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A day after Balochistan came under deadly attacks launched by hardened terrorists, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ruled out any talks with those working against Pakistan, noting that time had come to uproot terrorism from the country.

He made these remarks while addressing a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, called after recent attacks by terrorists in Balochistan claiming at least 50 lives in a single day.

The PM condemned the surge in terrorism while blaming the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for conducting attacks from Afghanistan.

He said that terrorists were mistakenly believing that their authority would reign supreme by fanning the flames of militancy.

“Enemy forces want to drive a wedge between Pakistan and China. The sacrifices rendered by the security forces will not go in vain. The recent upsurge in militancy needs to be foiled. Effective operations were carried out against the scourge of terrorism. We have unwavering determination to eradicate terrorism,” he reiterated.

The premier ruled out any talks with anti-Pakistan elements, adding that no space would be given to terrorists working against the country. He pledged to provide all facilities at government’s disposal to the armed forces of Pakistan by saying that nation and forces were unanimous in their fight against terrorism.

He went on to say that the federal government would work with all provincial governments to root out terrorism from the country, hinting that doors would always remain open for those who believed in the supremacy of the constitution.

The PM said that he would visit Balochistan soon to mull strategies with all stakeholders to win war on terror.

