Farhan Asif discharged from case related to Britain riots on fake news

There is no evidence against Farhan, the investigation officer says.

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 15:44:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore’s district court has discharged accused Farhan Asif in a case pertaining to Britain riots on fake news.

The investigation officer informed the court that Farhan Asif shared the news that was already shared by someone else.

This matter has been probed in every way and there was no evidence against Farhan, the investigation officer told during the case hearing.

The court inquired to whom the accused shared the news and when deleted it. Farhan Asif told the court that he deleted his post after six hours.

During the hearing, the investigation officer requested for discharge of accused Farhan Asif and court accepted it and discharged Farhan Asif.

The fatal stabbing of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with disinformation spread online and amplified by high-profile far-right figures to spark disorder in towns and cities.

