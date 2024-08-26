Rain brings along cool breeze to Lahoris in the afternoon

Pakistan Pakistan Rain brings along cool breeze to Lahoris in the afternoon

Areas including Davis Road, Shimla Hill, Abbott Road, Johar Town, and Township experienced rainfall.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 15:34:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Rainfall across various areas of Lahore has brought a pleasant change to the weather.

Areas including Davis Road, Shimla Hill, Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, and their surroundings experienced rainfall, as did MAO College, Sanda, Islam Pura, Chauhan Road, the Civil Secretariat, and district courts.

Additionally, Johar Town, Town Ship, Ring Road, Ferozepur Road, and adjacent areas also experienced downpour.

However, the heavy rains have revealed the deteriorated state of Lahore’s sewage infrastructure.

After the main boulevard in Johar Town, a similar issue has occurred on the main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town, where a sewage line has burst in the middle of the road.

The burst sewage line on the main boulevard of Allama Iqbal Town has caused a sinkhole in the road, disrupting the traffic flow.

The problem was attributed to the failure of the sewer line crown, and this was the fourth instance of such damage occurring on this boulevard.