Rain brings along breeze to Lahorites in afternoon

Pakistan Pakistan Rain brings along breeze to Lahorites in afternoon

Areas including Davies Road, Shimla Hill, Abbott Road and Johar Town experienced rainfall

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 16:15:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rainfall across various areas of Lahore has brought a pleasant change to the weather.

Areas including Davies Road, Shimla Hill, Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, and their surroundings experienced rainfall, as did MAO College, Sanda, Islampura, Chauhan Road, Civil Secretariat, and district courts.

Additionally, Johar Town, Township, Ring Road, Ferozepur Road, and adjacent areas also experienced rain.

However, the heavy rains exposed Lahore’s sewerage infrastructure.

After the main boulevard in Johar Town, a similar issue has occurred on the main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town, where a sewage line has burst in the middle of the road.

It resulted in a sinkhole on the road, disrupting the traffic flow.

The problem was attributed to the failure of the sewer line crown, and this was the fourth instance of such damage occurring on this boulevard.