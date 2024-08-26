KP Good Governance Committee to reveal evidence against ex-minister Shakeel Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) — The Good Governance Committee formed to tackle corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made a significant announcement to bring all evidence against Shakeel Khan to the public.

Committee member Qazi Anwar Advocate stated that all evidence related to Shakeel Khan would be presented to the media.



Qazi Anwar also mentioned that the committee was not currently investigating any other ministers, focusing solely on the findings related to Shakeel Khan.

He further criticised the restrictions placed on political discussions during meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan, claiming that political topics were not allowed to be discussed during these interactions.

He further alleged that jail officials were positioned around PTI founder to prevent political discourse during meetings.