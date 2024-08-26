Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh preached kindness, peace: Maryam Nawaz

She asked police and wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Urs celebrations

Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 14:07:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh preached kindness, respect, tolerance, harmony and peace.

She paid tribute to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh for his religious and spiritual services to mankind.

She expressed satisfaction on the measures for the 981st Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

She directed the officials to ensure continuous monitoring of security measures and key preparations for devotees.

The chief minister asked the management to ensure safety of visitors. She also called for discipline and efficient management to avoid rush in milk sabeel.

She instructed police officers and wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Urs celebrations.





