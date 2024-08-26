Three more officers of Adiala Jail transferred for 'facilitating' Imran Khan

The Prisons IG on Monday issued a notification transferring the three officers.

Mon, 26 Aug 2024

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three officers of Adiala Jail have been transferred on the allegations of “facilitating” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

After the arrest of the PTI leader’s alleged facilitators in the prison, transfer of officers is going on. The Prisons IG on Monday issued a notification transferring the three officers.

According to the notification, Additional Superintendent Aftab Ahmed has been transferred to the Punjab Staff Training College.

Aftab Ahmed was posted in place of former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram.

The other officer transferred is Deputy Superintendent Samra Jabeen. She has been transferred to Bahawalpur.

Deputy Superintendent Mazhar Iqbal Aslam has been transferred to Dera Ghazi Khan.

Six more staff members from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi have been detained on allegations of facilitating Pakistan Tehkreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.