Six more detained for alleged facilitation of Imran Khan on Adiala Jail premises

Woman staff members also involved in communication between Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Six more staff members from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi have been detained on allegations of facilitating Pakistan Tehkreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PTI founder Imran Khan.

Among those detained were three women, including a female sweeper, two lady wardens, and three staff members responsible for monitoring CCTV cameras.

Sources indicated that the female staff members were involved in communication between Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan within the jail.

Additionally, the mobile phones of the detained employees have been confiscated for investigation.

The sources also reported that additional personnel have been deployed to enhance surveillance within Adiala Jail.

Previously, security agencies had earlier also detained Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Mohammad Akram, for his alleged role in facilitating Imran Khan, and questioned Assistant Superintendent Bilal.