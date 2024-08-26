Riverine area bandits are B team of govt, alleges Barrister Saif

Says govt was patronizing bandits of katcha area

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif on Monday alleged that the government was patronizing the riverine (katcha) area bandits.

He stated that Punjab and Sindh were being ruled by dacoits of riverine areas while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were busy in power-sharing in Punjab.

He said that katcha area bandits looted people while white collar dacoits sitting in the government were playing with the future of the people, terming looters of riverine belts as ‘B’ team of the PML-N and the PPP.

He blamed the PLM-N led government of providing arms to the bandits, adding that extermination of the government was necessary to get rid of all ills of Pakistan.

