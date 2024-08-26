Mobile phone service to remain suspended in Sindh on Hazrat Imam Hussain's chehlum

Pillion riding and drone flying have already been banned

Mon, 26 Aug 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The mobile phone service will remain suspended in various districts of Sindh, including the capital city, on the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar announced that mobile phone service will be suspended. He said that the processions would be taken out on traditional routes.

The service will remain suspended in South, West and District East in Karachi. Moreover, he said that it was also decided to suspend phone service in Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad, Sajawal and Badin.

Similarly, mobile service will also remain suspended in Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Rohri, and Larkana. The home minister further said that there would be a red alert across the province, and aerial surveillance of the processions will also be executed.

It is to be recalled that the Sindh government already banned pillion riding across the province on the Imam Hussain Chehlum.