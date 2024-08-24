Sindh bans pillion riding on Imam Hussain Chehlum

Drone flying is also prohibited on this occasion

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has banned pillion riding across the province on the Imam Hussain Chehlum event on August 26, Monday.

Pillion riding is not allowed across Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkar and Larkana.

Drone flying is also prohibited on this occasion amid security measures to avoid any untoward situation.

SSPs have been directed by the Sindh government to ensure the implementation of the ban.

It is also pertinent to note that the Sindh government has also ordered closure of schools across the province for Imam Hussain Chehlum.

Imam Hussain Chehlum marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD.

The Punjab government has also tightened security measures for Imam Hussain Chehlum and announced public holiday across the province.

